Preparing to Fire

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathaniel Carlyle, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, prepares to fire the ship’s five-inch cannon during a live-fire exercise in support of Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean, May 13, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets.