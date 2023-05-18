Dental Care Approximately 100 citizen-soldiers and airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and Nevada National Guard provide care for Native American tribes in Lapwai, Idaho, May 18, 2023. Guardsmen provided medical, dental and optometry services to the Nez Perce tribe as well as members of the Shoshone-Paiute tribes in Duck Valley, Nev. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.33 MB) Tags: national guard, army, air force Photo By: Army Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur VIRIN: 230518-Z-AY311-2231.JPG Photo Gallery