Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier performs dental work on a patient.

Dental Care

Approximately 100 citizen-soldiers and airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota and Nevada National Guard provide care for Native American tribes in Lapwai, Idaho, May 18, 2023. Guardsmen provided medical, dental and optometry services to the Nez Perce tribe as well as members of the Shoshone-Paiute tribes in Duck Valley, Nev.

