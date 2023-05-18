An official website of the United States Government 
Two people shake hands while soldiers stand behind them.

Royal Greeting

The Spanish King Felipe VI greets soldiers assigned to the 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, Army Reserve Aviation Command, as part of Swift Response 23 in San Gregorio, Spain, May 18, 2023. Swift Response is linked to DEFENDER 23, an Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of U.S. forces and interoperability with allies and partners.

