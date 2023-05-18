Patriotic Replenishment The guided missile cruiser USS Normandy flies its battle ensign during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.36 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey VIRIN: 230518-N-LK647-1395.JPG Photo Gallery