Target Practice Marines conduct a series of live-fire shooting drills during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.3 in the United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between Marines and the UAE armed forces designed to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.