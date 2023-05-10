An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Nighthawk aircraft seen vertically against a cloudy sky.

Northern Edge Nighthawk

An Air Force F-117 Nighthawk prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. The exercise allows for joint, multinational and multidomain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability and enhance combat readiness.

