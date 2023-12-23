Critical Connection Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaheem Jones, left, and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Harrison Allen use rope to tie a boat to a buoy during a hurricane readiness exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., May 16, 2023. The exercise evaluated multiple scenarios to test the air station’s ability to endure a destructive storm. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.57 MB) Tags: marine corps, navy, hurricane Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Jade Farrington VIRIN: 230516-M-DV829-1115C.JPG Photo Gallery