Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member is sprayed with colorful liquids as he runs down a road.

Colored Up

Air Force airmen and Space Force guardians compete in the Color Run to support Pride Month at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 2, 2023. During Pride Month, the Defense Department honors the service, commitment and sacrifice of LGBTQ+ service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country.

