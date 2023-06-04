Baltic Operations Ships participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 steam in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 4, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO which provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.01 MB) Tags: NATO, Navy, Ukraine Response, Baltic Operations 2023 Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto VIRIN: 230604-N-JC445-1412.JPG Photo Gallery