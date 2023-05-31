An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers ride in a tank through water.

Bradley Crossing

Soldiers navigate a Bradley fighting vehicle through the battlefield during Karelian Lock 23 in Pahkajarvi Training Area, Finland, May 31, 2023. The exercise allows U.S. and Finnish forces to train together in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations.

