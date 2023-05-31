Bradley Crossing Soldiers navigate a Bradley fighting vehicle through the battlefield during Karelian Lock 23 in Pahkajarvi Training Area, Finland, May 31, 2023. The exercise allows U.S. and Finnish forces to train together in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.18 MB) Tags: Army, Ukraine Response, Karelian Lock 23 Photo By: Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel VIRIN: 230531-A-MB740-666.JPG Photo Gallery