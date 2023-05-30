On the Move

U.S. and Romanian soldiers conduct a convoy while training during Saber Guardian 23 in Slobozia, Romania, May 30, 2023. The exercise is a component of DEFENDER 23 and is co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises and river crossings.