Loading Medical Supplies U.S. and Polish military personnel load medical supplies onto a Humvee as a part of Defender 23, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, June 6, 2023. The exercise includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multinational service members from 26 allied and partner nations.