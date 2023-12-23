Griffin Shock Soldiers carry mortar rounds to the firing point during Exercise Griffin Shock 23 in Bemowo Piskie in Poland, May 17, 2023. The exercise demonstrates the Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade size unit. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.56 MB) Tags: Army, European Command, NATO, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Sgt. John Schoebel, Army National Guard VIRIN: 230517-Z-SV327-1707.JPG Photo Gallery