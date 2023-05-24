Cool Down Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Pulter stretches his legs at the finish line after completing an event on day four of the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., May 24, 2023. The annual competition tests proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.51 MB) Tags: Military Life, Virginia, Air Force Photo By: Air Force Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg VIRIN: 230524-F-IZ285-1001Y.JPG Photo Gallery