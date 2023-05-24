An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman lays on the ground with his legs stretched on a wall.

Cool Down

Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Pulter stretches his legs at the finish line after completing an event on day four of the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., May 24, 2023. The annual competition tests proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists.

Photo Gallery