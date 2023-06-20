An official website of the United States Government 
Five soldiers stand in a grassy area with thick red-orange smoke to the right.

Kamdesh Remembrance

Soldiers run through a series of obstacles during a Battle of Kamdesh remembrance event at Fort Carson, Colo., June 20, 2023. On Oct. 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban assaulted Combat Outpost Keating. Eight soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team of the Ivy Division were killed and 22 injured in the attack.

