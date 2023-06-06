Crossing Over

U.S. Army boats assigned to the 50th Multi-role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, ferry a Romanian Piranha III Armored Personnel Carrier across the Danube River near Bordusani, Romania, during the wet gap crossing exercise of Saber Guardian 23, June 6, 2023. The exercise is a component of DEFENDER 23, co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises and river crossings.