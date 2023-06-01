An official website of the United States Government 
Two F-15 Strike Eagle fighters fly over water with land in the background.

Twin Flight

Two 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle fighters integrate with Arctic Allies and Partners over Finland during Arctic Challenge Exercise, 2023, Prikkala Air Base, Finland, June 1, 2023. The exercise allows U.S. troops to integrate with a coalition force consisting of over 13 nations and NATO during the High North-focused training exercise.

