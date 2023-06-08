Plotting Coordinates Marine Corps Cpl. Joey Hernandez, left, and Sgt. Thomas Bunting plot grid coordinates and mark a potential site for a ground sensor platoon radar, which can detect a variety of incoming ships as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 8, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.94 MB) Tags: European Command, Marine Corps, Partnerships, Germany, Ukraine Response, N ATO Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Hekker VIRIN: 230608-M-HP224-2086.JPG Photo Gallery