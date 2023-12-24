Flying in Formation An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker in Iceland, June 5, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.95 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Iceland, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec VIRIN: 230605-Z-FM966-1002.JPG Photo Gallery