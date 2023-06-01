Bradley Crossing

An Army Bradley fighting vehicle, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, crosses a bridge emplaced by the Finnish defense forces during Karelian Lock 23 at Pahkajarvi Training Area, Finland, June 1, 2023. Karelian Lock is a biannual combined arms exercise that serves as the final stop in the training pipeline for about 6,000 members of the Finnish defense forces.