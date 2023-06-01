An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Bradley fighting vehicle crosses a bridge.

Bradley Crossing

An Army Bradley fighting vehicle, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, crosses a bridge emplaced by the Finnish defense forces during Karelian Lock 23 at Pahkajarvi Training Area, Finland, June 1, 2023. Karelian Lock is a biannual combined arms exercise that serves as the final stop in the training pipeline for about 6,000 members of the Finnish defense forces.

Photo Gallery