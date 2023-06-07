An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier aims his weapon while a Marine looks on.

Aiming Accuracy

Marine Corps Sgt. Mercedes Klein trains with Sgt. Joseph Akataaba, a Ghanaian soldier, on marksmanship fundamentals during Exercise African Lion near Daboya, Ghana, June 7, 2023. African Lion is an annual training exercise between the U.S. and participating African nations designed to increase interoperability and build partnerships.

Photo Gallery