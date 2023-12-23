Direction Duty

An airman directs military personnel onto a C-130 as part of medical training during DEFENDER 23 at Romanian Air Force 57th Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, June 6, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners.