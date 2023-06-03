Flight of Honor Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Spitznogle stains a concrete pad with a red, white and blue stripe and star design as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s Flight of Honor display in St. Paul, Minn., June 3, 2023. The display recognizes past and present airmen who have distinguished themselves with notable professional achievement and service or heroism. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.73 MB) Tags: Minnesota Air National Guard, Minnesota National Guard, Air Force Photo By: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austen VIRIN: 230603-Z-IL540-2041C.JPG Photo Gallery