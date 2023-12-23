Hammering Through Indiana Guardsmen practice search and extraction procedures during Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., June 10, 2023. Homeland Defender is a multiagency exercise that simulates disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.06 MB) Tags: training, Army National Guard , Homeland Defender Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. Hector Tinoco VIRIN: 230610-Z-EA609-0007Y.JPG Photo Gallery