An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers use a jackhammer to break through concrete.

Hammering Through

Indiana Guardsmen practice search and extraction procedures during Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., June 10, 2023. Homeland Defender is a multiagency exercise that simulates disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders.

Photo Gallery