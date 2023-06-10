Riot Responders Members of the National Guard Reaction Force and Indiana State Police practice crowd control commands before responding to a simulated riot during Homeland Defender at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., June 10, 2023. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to maintain interoperability among emergency responders. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.9 MB) Tags: national guard, army, Homeland Defender Photo By: Army Sgt. Hannah Clifton VIRIN: 230610-Z-YR542-3945.JPG Photo Gallery