Sailors stand side by side at parade rest during a replenishment at sea.

Side by Side

Sailors assigned to the USS Ramage parade to starboard during an underway replenishment with the replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman in the Atlantic Ocean, June 7, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

