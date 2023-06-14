An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two tent structures sit on a beach beside a weapon.

Aerial Targets

Members of the Florida National Guard, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, engage aerial targets with the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger during Exercise Baltic Zenith near Jurmalciems, Latvia, June 14, 2023. Baltic Zenith is a short-range air defense exercise with American, Latvian, and Lithuanian armed forces that specializes in short range anti-aircraft systems.

