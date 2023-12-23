Baltic Flyover

A Navy FA-18 Super Hornet, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 8, Air Force F16 aircraft, and a German Tornado aircraft fly in formation above ships participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.