Through the Smoke Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josue SantaMaria, left, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Flores sweep for explosive threats at an obstacle during explosive breaching training as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 14, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.71 MB) Tags: NATO, Marine Corps, Ukraine Response, Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Hekker VIRIN: 230614-M-HP224-1962.JPG Photo Gallery