Through the Smoke

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josue SantaMaria, left, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Flores sweep for explosive threats at an obstacle during explosive breaching training as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 14, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.