The command and control ship USS Mount Whitney steams alongside ships participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in the Baltic Sea, June 4, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response, Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto VIRIN: 230604-N-JC445-1408A.JPG