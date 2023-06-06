Medical Simulation U.S. Air Force and Polish military medical personnel simulate treatment to a mannequin during exercise Defender 23, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 6, 2023. The exercise included more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multinational service members from 26 allied and partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Romania, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo VIRIN: 230606-F-VY348-1517A.JPG Photo Gallery