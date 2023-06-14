Grenade Toss

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tre Burkett, center, throws a smoke grenade during explosive breaching training as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 14, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. It provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.