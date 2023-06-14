Cutting Concertina

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bearach McCarthy, left, and Marine Corps Pfc. Hugo Garcia, combat engineers assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct a mechanical breach during explosive breaching training as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 14, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.