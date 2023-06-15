An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An ensign communicates with a ship during refueling.

Roosevelt Refueling

Navy Ensign Brooke Konstanczer speaks from the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt while alongside the USNS Leroy Grumman for refueling during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operations in the Mediterranean Sea, June 15, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

