Sensor Setup Air Force Senior Airman Eric Alvarez, 18th Combat Weather Squadron SWO, sets up a weather sensor during Defender Europe 2023 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 17, 2023. Defender Europe 2023 is a U.S. European Command multi-national, joint exercise aimed at increasing readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.31 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response, Defender Europe 2023 Photo By: Air Force Capt. Katie Tamesis VIRIN: 230517-F-FJ317-1012.JPG Photo Gallery