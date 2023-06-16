An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Planes sit on the deck of a ship at twilight.

Flight Preps

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford prepare for flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, June 16, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

