Flight Preps Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford prepare for flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, June 16, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington VIRIN: 230616-N-CO784-1122.JPG