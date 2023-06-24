An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A missile launches amid a plume of smoke from a ship with a cloudy backdrop.

Missile Movement

The guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh launches a standard missile 2 during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 in the Philippine Sea, June 24, 2023. It is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Singapore in which troops enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea.

