Adriatic Refuel

The Italian navy frigate Alpino, left, and guided missile cruiser USS Normandy perform a refueling with the USNS Leroy Grumman in the Adriatic Sea, June 19, 2023. The USS Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.