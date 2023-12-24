Aerial System Training

Army Sgt. Namgyal Wangdu, Army Spc. Kevin Jimenez, and Army Pvt. Giovanny Arellano, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, participate in counter-unmanned aerial systems training near Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent in order to build readiness, increase operability and reinforce the steadfast and loyal commitment to allies and partners.