Replenishment Signals

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Wainright, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, signals to the German tanker Spessart during an underway replenishment as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023, June 14, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.