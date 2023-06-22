Thunderbolt Flyover Four Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, fly in formation for the final sortie of Exercise Air Defender 2023 at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air power to defend and strengthen vital partnerships around the world. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.1 MB) Tags: national guard, air force, Ukraine Response, Exercise Air Defender 2023 Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver, Air National Guard VIRIN: 230622-Z-US479-1165A.JPG Photo Gallery