Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Aircraft fly in formation.

Thunderbolt Flyover

Four Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, fly in formation for the final sortie of Exercise Air Defender 2023 at Jagel Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Defender integrates both U.S. and allied air power to defend and strengthen vital partnerships around the world.

