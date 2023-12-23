Manning the Rails Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Ramage man the rails while the ship pulls into Bar, Montenegro, June 29, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.74 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Adriones Johnson VIRIN: 230629-N-NS135-1128A.JPG Photo Gallery