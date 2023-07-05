Woods Walk

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, tread through a wooded area during a live-fire exercise on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 5, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.