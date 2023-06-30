An official website of the United States Government 
Mongolian dancers perform in a field as service members watch from the stands.

Khaan Quest

Service members participating in Exercise Khaan Quest watch the Mongolian Military Song and Dance Academic Ensemble perform during the Khaan Quest Naadam Festival at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 30, 2023. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian armed forces.

