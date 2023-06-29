Signal to Stop Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Gabriel and the daughter of Col. Kevin Kippie signal a B-1B Lancer to stop during Kippie's fini flight at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 29, 2023. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they fly an aircraft. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.88 MB) Tags: Air Force, military families, miltary children Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Hayman VIRIN: 230629-F-NJ333-1236M.JPG Photo Gallery