Shizuhata Service

Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan pours bourbon onto a B-29 memorial as part of a U.S.-Japan joint memorial service at Mt. Shizuhata, Shizuoka City, Japan, June 24, 2023. The service honors 23 airmen who were killed when two Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft collided in midair as well as more than 2,000 Japanese residents who also lost their lives during a raid over Shizuoka City on June 20, 1945. The blackened canteen was recovered from one of the B-29 crash sites and now serves as a symbol of peace and reconciliation. Once a year, the canteen is filled with American bourbon and poured onto the B-29 monument.

