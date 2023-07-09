Lone Wolf

An E/A-18G attached to the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron 142, sits chocked and chained to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, July 9, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.