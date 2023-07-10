An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A veteran is presented a poster with a picture of his father during a ceremony.

Husky Hero

Retired Army Col. Bruce Clark, son of Army Lt. Col. Arthur Gorham, who was killed in action during Operation Husky, is presented a hometown hero flag during the Operation Husky 80th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Monument in Gela, Italy, July 10, 2023. Service members across Italy are remembering Operation Husky, when allies launched a massive amphibious assault on the shores of Sicily in 1943, initiating a campaign to take back the island from the axis powers during World War II.

