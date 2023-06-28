Controlled Landing Members of the Lithuanian and Latvian special operations forces, and an Air Force combat controller assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, control a landing aircraft during Special Operations Air-Land Integration training near Daugavpils, Latvia, June 28, 2023. Operational readiness is paramount to partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to allies and partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.79 MB) Tags: Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Izabella Workman VIRIN: 230628-F-OA820-2238.JPG Photo Gallery