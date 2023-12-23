Night Light Marines observe a range in preparation for a live-fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4 in Jordan, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the Marine Corps and the Jordanian armed forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (11.77 MB) Tags: marine corps, central command, intrepid maven Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Jonah White VIRIN: 230707-M-RY971-1025.JPG Photo Gallery